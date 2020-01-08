Ink Protocol Price Down 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, COSS and Bibox. In the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $181,137.00 and $37,223.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 357,658,349 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

