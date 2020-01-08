INO COIN Price Reaches $1.43 on Top Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 8th. INO COIN has a total market cap of $257.78 million and approximately $3,170.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN token can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00017074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. In the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INO COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

