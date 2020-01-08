InsaneCoin Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a market capitalization of $47,988.00 and $198.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00664774 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000173 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001241 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,114,445 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

