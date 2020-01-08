Insider Buying: Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Purchases 42,500 Shares of Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Director Charles Edgar Fipke bought 42,500 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$37,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,890.60.

Charles Edgar Fipke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Charles Edgar Fipke purchased 50,000 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,920.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Charles Edgar Fipke acquired 17,800 shares of Cantex Mine Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,912.50.

Cantex Mine Development stock traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $55.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.51. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$6.99.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

