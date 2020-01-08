Insider Buying: Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) insider Dal S. Brynelsen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,100.76).

Shares of LON:GFM traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 64.80 ($0.85). 22,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,215. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 million and a P/E ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Griffin Mining Ltd has a twelve month low of GBX 62.25 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.50 ($1.56). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.29.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

