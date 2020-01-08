Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Sells 21,458 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) EVP Michael Halstead sold 21,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $651,035.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Halstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $253,181.01.

Shares of ITCI stock traded down $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. 12,852,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,682. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.96. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $43.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

