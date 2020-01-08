Insider Selling: Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Sells 53,100 Shares of Stock

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Director Jean-François Pruneau sold 53,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.10, for a total value of C$1,757,716.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,813,145.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.08 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st.

