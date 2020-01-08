Insider Selling: Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,536. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 93,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 673,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.