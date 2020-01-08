Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Thomas S. Wurster sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $127.30. 4,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,388. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

