Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $56,175.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $52,762.50.

On Thursday, November 21st, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $52,832.50.

Twitter stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 14,629,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,252,338. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.54. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 447.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 74,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

