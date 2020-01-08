Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells 13,046 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $881,257.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 288,700 shares in the company, valued at $19,501,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $872,255.56.

On Monday, December 9th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $825,029.04.

On Monday, November 25th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $967,752.28.

On Monday, November 11th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $898,999.86.

On Monday, October 28th, Janine Pelosi sold 13,046 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $911,784.94.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Janine Pelosi sold 6,196 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $407,510.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,859. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $151,471,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $109,677,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $108,258,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $97,188,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $76,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

