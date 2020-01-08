Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $218,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $224,031.25.

On Monday, November 18th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,175,622.03.

On Friday, November 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $218,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 37,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $2,466,375.00.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,859. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

