Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimberly Hammonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,175,622.03.

On Friday, November 8th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Kimberly Hammonds sold 37,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $2,466,375.00.

Shares of ZM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,859. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $103.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

