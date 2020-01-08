Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.05872151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026456 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034959 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001737 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

