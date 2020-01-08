Insolar (INS) Price Hits $0.22

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Insolar has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Insolar has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Insolar token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002776 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OKex, Coinrail and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Liqui, Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin, Okcoin Korea, OKex, Coinrail, Bithumb and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.