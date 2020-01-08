Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,197 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. 18,608,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,911,870. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.