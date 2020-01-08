Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. FIX began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $94.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,546 shares of company stock worth $14,806,851. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 164,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

