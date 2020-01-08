Intercorp Financial’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 15th (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial’s (NYSE:IFS) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 15th. Intercorp Financial had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $414,000,000 based on an initial share price of $46.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intercorp Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Intercorp Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,842,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,587,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth about $17,248,000.

Intercorp Financial Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.