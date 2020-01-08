Internxt 1-Day Volume Tops $50,246.00 (INXT)

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Internxt token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00008804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and LATOKEN. Internxt has a market capitalization of $464,198.00 and approximately $50,246.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internxt has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Internxt Profile

Internxt was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 629,610 tokens. The official website for Internxt is internxt.com. Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internxt

Internxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, LATOKEN, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

