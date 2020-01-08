Interzone (ITZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,363.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01706177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.02870606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00562605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00682507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010740 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00023937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00058327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00379951 BTC.

About Interzone

Interzone is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.