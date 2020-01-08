Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) Insider Purchases £9,940.88 in Stock

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) insider Bridget Guerin purchased 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 626 ($8.23) per share, with a total value of £9,940.88 ($13,076.66).

Shares of IPU remained flat at $GBX 626 ($8.23) during trading hours on Wednesday. 26,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,789. The company has a market cap of $209.41 million and a P/E ratio of 34.40. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 634.68 ($8.35). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 587.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 541.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

About Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

