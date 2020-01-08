Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) is Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,425 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up about 14.2% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $39,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 318,336 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 604.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,008. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

