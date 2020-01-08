Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 8th (ARI, CHYHY, GPMT, HALO, HCCI, HMSY, HZNP, JAZZ, KOD, PRTK)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, January 8th:

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT). They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

WBB Securities began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

