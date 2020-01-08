Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 8th (1COV, AGK, AHT, BAS, BDT, BNR, BNZL, CHG, EVK, G1A)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Covestro AG alerts:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €53.00 ($61.63) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €66.50 ($77.33) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) was given a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,150 ($28.28). UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($3.09). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.60 ($37.91) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €101.00 ($117.44) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.50 ($11.05) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) was given a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.