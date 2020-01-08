Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (AFX, AML, PFD, RDW, RFX, RLE, ROG, STVG, TPT, TRI)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 8th:

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Ramsdens (LON:RFX) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 248 ($3.26) to GBX 253 ($3.33). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 375 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STV Group (LON:STVG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

