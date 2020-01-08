Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 8th (BAB, BBY, BREE, ECEL, GOG, GROW, JLG, KLR, NCC, NXR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 8th:

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

NCC Group (LON:NCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Norcros (LON:NXR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

