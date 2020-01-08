Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 8th (ACHN, ACIW, BLBD, BOMN, BREW, CENX, CERS, CNBKA, CRAI, CYTK)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 8th:

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a sector performer rating. They currently have GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,600 ($21.05).

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.