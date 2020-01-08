Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 8th (DXCM, MMP, MTDR, RDFN, REAL, REGI, REXR, RGNX, RMBS, RNST)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 8th:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $243.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Strong contributions from the Sensor and Transmitter segments remain key catalysts for DexCom. Further, solid guidance instills optimism in the stock. The glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for DexCom. Opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide DexCom a competitive edge in the MedTech space. DexCom exited the third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Meanwhile, cutthroat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a headwind.”

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matador’s upstream operations are mainly concentrated in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil and gas plays in the United States. Since 2011, the company has boosted its Permian Acreage drastically. From 6,700 net acres in 2011, its operation now covers 115,000 net acres in the basin. Notably, through midstream businesses, Matador is well positioned to capitalize on the heightened demand for pipelines and combat the takeaway capacity constraint in the region. However, its negative free cash flows over the past few years have increased the probability of more reliance on debt and equity capital for funding future growth projects. This can further increase Matador's debt-burden. On top of that, continued rise in lease operating expenses has been hurting its bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renewable Energy Group, Inc. produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in the U.S. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It produces biomass-based diesel from a range of feedstocks, including inedible corn oil, used cooking oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and inedible animal fat. This segment is also involved in the purchase and resale of biomass-based diesel, petroleum-based diesel, renewable identification numbers, and raw material feedstocks acquired from third parties; and sale of glycerin, free fatty acids, naphtha, and other co-products of the biomass-based diesel production process. The Services segment provides facility management and operational services to biomass-based diesel production facilities, as well as to other clean-tech companies. This segment also offers construction management services for biomass-based diesel production facilities. REG is committed to being a long-term leader in bio-based fuel and chemicals. “

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rambus creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Their chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, software, services, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of their customers. They collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Their products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile payments, and smart ticketing. At Rambus, they are makers of better. “

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

