Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BMC Stock (BMCH)

1/3/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company's portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. "

1/1/2020 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/18/2019 – BMC Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – BMC Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – BMC Stock is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – BMC Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – BMC Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.91. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $372,799.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 47,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,350,303.91. Insiders have sold a total of 74,963 shares of company stock worth $2,146,319 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

