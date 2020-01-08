Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $4.97 million and $1,116.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for $0.0416 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00176797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.89 or 0.01371848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00116340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,643,857 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

