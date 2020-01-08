IoTeX Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coineal, IDEX and Bgogo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coineal, Bgogo, Gate.io, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

