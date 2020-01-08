Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,900 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 252.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,000,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 41.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,929,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,497,000 after buying an additional 2,022,326 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,412.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,687,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,890,000 after buying an additional 6,539,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,162,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,190,000 after buying an additional 327,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,943,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,193,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.44.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.44. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $155.20 and a 52 week high of $214.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.