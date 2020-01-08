Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.9% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Apple by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 59.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,379,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,585,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,308.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $300.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.34.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.