Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guardant Health by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,624,000 after buying an additional 2,902,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 151.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,893,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 99.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,255,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,983 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 23.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $106,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 0.18. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.59.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 40.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $60.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 180.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 3,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $229,026.60. Also, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $391,894.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,658 shares of company stock valued at $16,355,976. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

