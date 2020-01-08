Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $661,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.7% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $208.86. 34,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,381. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.97 and a 200-day moving average of $192.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $121.47 and a one year high of $208.33.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on EL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.32.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last 90 days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

