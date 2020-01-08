Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,902.56. 2,242,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,689. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,797.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,818.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,518.31 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.42 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.73.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

