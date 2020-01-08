Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Purchases 2,885 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after buying an additional 8,443,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,352 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,779,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 933,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 166,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,417. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.28.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.19.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.