Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,862,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.87.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,916 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,874. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $101.90. 2,201,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,827. Nike Inc has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

