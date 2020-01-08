Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,326 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,919 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797,846. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1,208.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day moving average is $142.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.