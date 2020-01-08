IQeon (IQN) Price Reaches $0.58

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. IQeon has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $18,608.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00007252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and IDEX. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,732,540 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io.

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

