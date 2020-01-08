IRISnet (IRIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.36 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,374,119 coins and its circulating supply is 519,381,223 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

