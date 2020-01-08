iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Billeaud Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1,579.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,265 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Billeaud Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.62. 4,832,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,788,104. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average is $138.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $118.64 and a 1 year high of $148.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2176 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

