iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Position Increased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IOO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.24. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2%.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

