iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $27,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,287,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.45. 1,382,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,651,492. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $139.39 and a 1-year high of $167.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5973 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.