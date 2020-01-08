iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Decreased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,074,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,795 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $64,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,764,000 after purchasing an additional 438,313 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,100. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.