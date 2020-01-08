iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Holdings Increased by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3,926.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 318,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

