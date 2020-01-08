ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISUZY opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.44. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

