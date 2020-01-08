J2 Global’s (JCOM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

JCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

JCOM stock opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.01. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $100.87.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $344.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

