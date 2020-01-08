Japan Content Token One Day Volume Tops $7.00 (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Japan Content Token has a total market cap of $30,467.00 and $7.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Japan Content Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, Simex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00181617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01445300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00118074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token's total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, P2PB2B, Simex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

