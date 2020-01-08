Jarvis+ (JAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $91,113.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, Jarvis+ has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $148,217.00 and approximately $91,113.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,264,790 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com.

Jarvis+ Token Trading

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

